Princeton Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Princeton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 5.6% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 99,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,894,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $829,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 18,790 shares in the last quarter. Rovida Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $15,146,000. Finally, Dudley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 33,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 29,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.89, for a total transaction of $5,374,012.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 272,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,376,238.74. This represents a 9.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,723.84. The trade was a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,297 shares of company stock valued at $15,936,270. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $150.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.77. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.22 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alphabet from $232.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.