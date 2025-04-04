Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 43,829 Shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,829 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amentum were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amentum in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Amentum by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amentum during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amentum in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amentum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 620,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,920,783.33. The trade was a 19.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Loughran bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $97,658.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,658. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amentum Stock Down 7.2 %

AMTM opened at $18.29 on Friday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $34.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Amentum Company Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Featured Stories

