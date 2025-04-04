Prudential Financial Inc. Buys New Position in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB)

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 80,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primo Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Primo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Primo Brands from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

Primo Brands Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of PRMB stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.82. Primo Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $35.85.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primo Brands Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Primo Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Primo Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th.

About Primo Brands

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

