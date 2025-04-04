Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,100 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in EverQuote by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 19.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in EverQuote by 100.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in EverQuote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in EverQuote by 115.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVER. Raymond James raised EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

In other EverQuote news, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 7,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $196,680.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,917.40. This trade represents a 11.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $29,382.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,498,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,586,676.25. The trade was a 0.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,548 shares of company stock worth $4,967,872 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $30.03. The company has a market capitalization of $872.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.93.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.83 million. EverQuote had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

