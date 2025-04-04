Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.20 Million Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of BJ stock opened at $118.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.54. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.81 and a 12-month high of $118.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.70.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $2,208,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,716.28. The trade was a 38.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $1,270,960.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,351 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,924.09. This trade represents a 32.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,005 shares of company stock worth $5,148,708. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BJ shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.82.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

