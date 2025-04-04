Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,508 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 41,171 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $2,759,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,188,000 after acquiring an additional 31,101 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SF opened at $86.01 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $73.51 and a 1-year high of $120.64. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. On average, analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

SF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.86.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

