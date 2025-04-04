Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 990.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,645 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,626,000 after buying an additional 97,515 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 262.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 570,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,146,000 after acquiring an additional 413,028 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in MicroStrategy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 517,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,734,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 415,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,221,000 after acquiring an additional 71,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSTR. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Compass Point raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.09.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,423. The trade was a 75.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phong Le purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $680,000 and have sold 22,998 shares worth $7,671,926. Insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $282.28 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $543.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.11 and a beta of 3.36.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

