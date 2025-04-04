Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 10,714 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,714 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Medical Properties Trust worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $927,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,704,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 303,628 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 285,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 187,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,838,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,912,000 after buying an additional 118,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 506.8% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 63,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 52,790 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.64.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $6.55.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.42%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

