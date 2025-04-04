Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 193 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Hawkins worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HWKN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 487.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 254,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,260,000 after acquiring an additional 211,472 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth about $13,087,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hawkins by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,663,000 after acquiring an additional 44,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hawkins by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 755,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,367,000 after acquiring an additional 38,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hawkins by 763.6% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 36,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 32,230 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins Trading Down 2.8 %

Hawkins stock opened at $107.57 on Friday. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $71.98 and a one year high of $139.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.24 and its 200 day moving average is $118.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 8.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 18.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on HWKN shares. BWS Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Hawkins in a report on Friday, January 31st. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HWKN

About Hawkins

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.