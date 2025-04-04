Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 850 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 17,230 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in First Bancorp by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 152,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,978 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 15,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 797,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,058,000 after purchasing an additional 18,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens began coverage on First Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $37.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.36. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.53 and a 1-year high of $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. First Bancorp had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 8.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.83%.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

