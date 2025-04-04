Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLIC. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 397.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on KLIC shares. StockNews.com raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 12.8 %

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $29.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.25 and a beta of 1.38. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.53 and a 52 week high of $53.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average of $43.79.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 683.33%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Further Reading

