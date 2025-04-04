Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives $76.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.71.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Rambus from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.62. Rambus has a one year low of $37.43 and a one year high of $69.15.

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $308,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,080. This trade represents a 9.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,327 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $3,559,282.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,841 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,064.82. This trade represents a 35.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,501,055 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Rambus by 554.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Rambus by 927.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Rambus by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 379.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

