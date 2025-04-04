Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $991,000 in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 73,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ero Copper by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Ero Copper by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth $456,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ero Copper Trading Down 9.6 %

NYSE:ERO opened at $11.28 on Friday. Ero Copper Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 66.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $122.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.26 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

