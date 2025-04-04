Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,651,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Remitly Global worth $330,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELY. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 4.0% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Remitly Global by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Remitly Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RELY opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -105.95 and a beta of 0.07. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.21.

Remitly Global ( NASDAQ:RELY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.67 million. Remitly Global had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Remitly Global in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Remitly Global from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Remitly Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

In other Remitly Global news, insider Ankur Sinha sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $95,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,273.05. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $367,637.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,358,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,882,297.59. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,749 shares of company stock worth $1,081,736 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

