Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 87.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,707 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Repay were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Repay in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,197,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Repay by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,171,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,830,000 after purchasing an additional 267,184 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,490,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after purchasing an additional 599,840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repay by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,298,000 after purchasing an additional 32,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Repay from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $5.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $519.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.64.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

