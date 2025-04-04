Rovida Investment Management Ltd Invests $15.15 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rovida Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 80,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,146,000. Alphabet makes up 4.7% of Rovida Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,283,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,871,384,000 after acquiring an additional 337,031 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 8.2% during the third quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.8% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 81,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 22,454 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 336.9% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alphabet from $232.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.13.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,014.99. This trade represents a 4.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total transaction of $284,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,195.20. The trade was a 6.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,297 shares of company stock worth $15,936,270 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 4.0 %

GOOGL opened at $150.72 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.22 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.