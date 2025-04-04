Sei Investments Co. Buys 25,528 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 91.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,528 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRCE. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 119,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 27,966 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth $502,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in 1st Source by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in 1st Source by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 54,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SRCE shares. Piper Sandler upgraded 1st Source from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.50 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of 1st Source from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

1st Source Stock Performance

Shares of SRCE stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. 1st Source Co. has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $68.13.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 23.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

1st Source Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.87%.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

