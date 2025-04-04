Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 562,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,882 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,545,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,580,000 after acquiring an additional 63,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after purchasing an additional 68,721 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Open Lending by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 841,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 31,434 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Open Lending by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 777,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 295,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,326,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LPRO shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Open Lending from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.70 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.22 million, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46. Open Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $6.97.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($1.23). The business had revenue of $24.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.03 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

