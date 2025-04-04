Sei Investments Co. Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 370.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Centerspace by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Centerspace by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Centerspace during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Centerspace during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSR shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Centerspace in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Centerspace from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerspace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

Centerspace Price Performance

Centerspace stock opened at $62.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -48.98 and a beta of 0.79. Centerspace has a one year low of $55.10 and a one year high of $76.16.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $1.36. The business had revenue of $66.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.96 million. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerspace Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -242.52%.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Articles

