Sei Investments Co. Has $3.47 Million Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,972 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $282.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a PE ratio of -50.11 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $306.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.31. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $543.00.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

In related news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.26, for a total value of $719,433.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,690.90. This trade represents a 12.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 15,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.90, for a total value of $5,038,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,423. This represents a 75.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and sold 22,998 shares valued at $7,671,926. Corporate insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Compass Point upgraded MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.