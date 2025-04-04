Sei Investments Co. Purchases 154,709 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 779.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 174,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 154,709 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CC. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Chemours by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Chemours by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 715.7% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 9,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Chemours from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Chemours Price Performance

NYSE CC opened at $11.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.07. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.84.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Chemours had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 175.44%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

