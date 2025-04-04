Sei Investments Co. Purchases 20,784 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,359 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,784 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 47.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 36,990 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $18,167,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,347,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WSFS Financial news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $397,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,881,456. This represents a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSFS Financial Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of WSFS opened at $48.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.06. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 10.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on WSFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSFS

About WSFS Financial

(Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.