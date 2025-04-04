Sei Investments Co. Sells 27,774 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,774 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 46.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 20,660 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 326.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,235,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,788,000 after buying an additional 946,073 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 108.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 215,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 112,463 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,442,000.

DRH stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $10.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from DiamondRock Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 188.24%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.05.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

