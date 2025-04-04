Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.71.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on SIGI shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group
Selective Insurance Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $92.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.89. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $78.13 and a 52 week high of $106.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.45.
Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.37). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.20%.
Selective Insurance Group Company Profile
Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.
