Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SIGI shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $92.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.89. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $78.13 and a 52 week high of $106.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.45.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.37). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

