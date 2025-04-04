Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Position Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 3,657.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Shopify by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHOP. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $143.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Shopify from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Shopify from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.31.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $82.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.81. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.20.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

