Short Interest in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Increases By 21.8%

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,880,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 5,650,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Michael Sean Hanley acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.05 per share, with a total value of $270,187.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,817.40. This represents a 30.54 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.58.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.59. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.47%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

