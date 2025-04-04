Simplex Trading LLC Buys 4,844 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2,838.3% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 18,160,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,644,000 after acquiring an additional 17,542,541 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,792,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,336,000 after buying an additional 295,869 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,941,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,319,000 after buying an additional 270,367 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 51.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,212,000 after buying an additional 2,100,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $108,480,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.52 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.03.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.