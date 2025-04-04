Simplex Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 1,477 Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:FNGG)

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:FNGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.39% of Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNGG. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $2,560,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,626,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNGG opened at $121.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.48. Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $98.65 and a twelve month high of $204.81. The company has a market capitalization of $64.24 million, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 2.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.6427 per share. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Direxion Daily Select Large Caps & FANGs Bull 2X Shares (FNGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE FANG 20 index. The fund provides 2x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index consists of FANG stocks and other growth stocks of technology and tech-enabled companies. FNGG was launched on Sep 30, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

