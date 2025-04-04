Simplex Trading LLC Sells 1,727 Shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Simplex Trading LLC lessened its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,290,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 4th quarter valued at $13,371,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 4th quarter valued at $8,240,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth $4,483,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the fourth quarter worth $3,790,000.
ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:UWM opened at $30.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average is $42.56. The firm has a market cap of $287.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 2.37. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 52-week low of $29.88 and a 52-week high of $51.87.
ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Cuts Dividend
ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Profile
The ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. UWM was launched on Jan 23, 2007 and is managed by ProShares.
