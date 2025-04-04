Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Position Reduced by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Solventum were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Solventum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,378,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,948,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Solventum by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 659,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,902,000 after purchasing an additional 431,986 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Solventum during the fourth quarter worth $18,583,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Solventum in the fourth quarter worth $15,913,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOLV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

Solventum Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of Solventum stock opened at $70.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Solventum Co. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.59.

Solventum Company Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

