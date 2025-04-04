SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,521,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,772,000 after acquiring an additional 24,561 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 922,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 313,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC now owns 293,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,615,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 234,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,423,000 after buying an additional 15,726 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 7.3 %

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $73.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $96.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3599 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

