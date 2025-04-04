SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XSD. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $179.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $926.69 million, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.39. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $179.71 and a one year high of $273.98.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1999 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.