SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Free Report) by 268.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,873 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 12.55% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF worth $10,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,538,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,862,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,425,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,006,000. Finally, RPS Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,166,000.
SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA XTL opened at $94.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.68. The company has a market capitalization of $122.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.03. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $113.50.
SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Dividend Announcement
SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Telecom Select Industry index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US telecom companies selected by the S&P Committee. XTL was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Telecom ETF
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- What is a support level?
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.