Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SRAD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group Price Performance

SRAD stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.19. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $23.60.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sportradar Group will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportradar Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its stake in Sportradar Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 9,853,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,868,000 after purchasing an additional 193,962 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,582,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,384,000 after purchasing an additional 463,441 shares during the last quarter. Unisphere Establishment purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth $51,596,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sportradar Group by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,008,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,836,000 after buying an additional 930,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Sportradar Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,405,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,370,000 after buying an additional 454,826 shares during the last quarter.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.