Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $11,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 8.9 %

STLD stock opened at $116.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.60 and a twelve month high of $155.56.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.33). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on STLD. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.67.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 23,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total transaction of $3,184,810.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,448,593.80. This represents a 16.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

