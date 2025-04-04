Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Stock Holdings Cut by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,016,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,289,000 after purchasing an additional 134,066 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 507,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,139,000 after acquiring an additional 72,226 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 324.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 47,730 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth $3,632,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sylvamo by 4.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,189,000 after purchasing an additional 30,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sylvamo from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

Shares of Sylvamo stock opened at $62.39 on Friday. Sylvamo Co. has a 12 month low of $56.35 and a 12 month high of $98.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.74.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 7.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

Insider Transactions at Sylvamo

In related news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,384,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,591,575.16. This trade represents a 13.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

