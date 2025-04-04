Tacita Capital Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 154.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 9.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $178.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. JMP Securities set a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.53.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

