The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Holdings Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 531,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,718 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.43% of Clorox worth $86,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Clorox by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 229,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,953 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,788.5% during the fourth quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 31,924 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Clorox by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 244,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,649,000 after purchasing an additional 74,750 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE CLX opened at $148.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $171.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.59.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clorox from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

