The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Middleby were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Middleby by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Middleby by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Middleby by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Middleby by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $157.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.86.

Insider Transactions at Middleby

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total value of $81,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,209.61. This trade represents a 7.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $142.17 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $118.41 and a 52 week high of $182.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.49. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.69 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.14%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

