Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $461,000 Holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Thryv were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THRY. Barclays PLC grew its position in Thryv by 397.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 52,821 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Thryv by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,425,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,486,000 after buying an additional 71,174 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Thryv by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 28,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Thryv alerts:

Thryv Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of THRY opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $522.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.90. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.02 million. Thryv had a negative return on equity of 42.95% and a negative net margin of 38.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on THRY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on THRY

Thryv Profile

(Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.