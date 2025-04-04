Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $517,000 in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Williamson Legacy Group LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet Price Performance

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $81.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.72. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $164.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.26 and a 200-day moving average of $134.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $262.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.46 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Freshpet from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $142.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Freshpet from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Freshpet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FRPT

Freshpet Profile

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.