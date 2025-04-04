Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes $493,000 Position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 99.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the third quarter valued at $63,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Down 6.1 %

DFH opened at $21.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average of $27.60. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.54 and a 52-week high of $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.95.

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lorena Anabel Ramsay sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $25,200.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,376.37. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

