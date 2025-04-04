Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Receives C$0.66 Average Price Target from Analysts

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWM shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.10 to C$0.15 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at C$0.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.21. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$0.11 and a 1 year high of C$0.85. The stock has a market cap of C$118.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.

