TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.36.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TA shares. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC upgraded TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$674,752.50. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSE TA opened at C$12.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93. TransAlta has a 12-month low of C$8.22 and a 12-month high of C$21.22.

TransAlta is an independent power producer based in Alberta, Canada. The company operates a diverse and growing fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia consisting of hydro, wind, solar, battery storage, gas and energy transition facilities. The majority of the company’s revenues are derived from the sale of generation capacity, electricity, thermal energy, environmental attributes, and byproducts of power generation.

