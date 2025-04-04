UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,739 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.19% of UGI worth $11,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI Price Performance

Shares of UGI stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.53. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $34.49.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. UGI’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Sharp purchased 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.30 per share, for a total transaction of $160,039.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,806 shares in the company, valued at $160,039.80. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

