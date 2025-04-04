Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 284,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,168 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $87,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 407,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,512,000 after purchasing an additional 148,811 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Valmont Industries by 2,077.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,026,000 after buying an additional 56,079 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Valmont Industries by 16.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 247,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,825,000 after buying an additional 34,772 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $8,275,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,814,000 after acquiring an additional 20,744 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $278.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $202.01 and a one year high of $379.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $325.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 15.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair lowered shares of Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

