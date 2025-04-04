Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 14,122 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,482,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $338,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 188.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 7,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.01. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

