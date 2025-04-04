Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 158,295 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,514,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.64% of California Water Service Group worth $340,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,559,000 after purchasing an additional 24,275 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 722,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,736,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 648,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,392,000 after acquiring an additional 36,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 634,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,747,000 after acquiring an additional 110,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $49.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.49. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $41.64 and a 12 month high of $56.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.37 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 13.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CWT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on CWT

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.