Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 166,931 Shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,420,004 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of WaFd worth $303,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of WaFd by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,432,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,923,000 after purchasing an additional 253,044 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in WaFd by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,774,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,196,000 after acquiring an additional 234,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of WaFd by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,969,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,347,000 after purchasing an additional 195,845 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WaFd by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,759,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,318,000 after acquiring an additional 159,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in WaFd by 28.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 428,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,933,000 after purchasing an additional 95,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAFD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. DA Davidson lowered WaFd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on WaFd from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on WaFd from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WaFd presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

WaFd Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $26.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.83. WaFd, Inc has a 52-week low of $25.79 and a 52-week high of $38.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

WaFd Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.77%.

WaFd Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

