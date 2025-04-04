Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 22,012 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,319,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Cohen & Steers worth $306,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNS. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 286.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 37,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers Trading Down 5.1 %

NYSE CNS opened at $76.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.05 and its 200 day moving average is $92.31. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $110.67.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 29.24%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.50%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.